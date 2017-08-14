Jordan Feliz to Release ‘1 Mic 1 Take’ EP

Not many artists can claim they’ve sung into the same microphone as Frank Sinatra. But Jordan Feliz isn’t most artists. Earlier this year the Dove-winning singer-songwriter recorded an acoustic session at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, as part of its One Mic One Take series. Now Centricity Music will release those recordings as an EP September 8.

Filmed in March, Feliz performed acoustic renditions of his popular songs “The River,” “Beloved,” “Never Too Far Gone,” and “Satisfied,” as well as Starley’s “Call On Me.” Backed only by a couple instruments and vocalists, each song is taken from a live, single take.

Feliz is one of only a few musicians from the Christian genre who have been given the opportunity to participate in One Mic One Take. Recorded in the historic Studio A of Capitol Records, other recent One Mic One Take performers include Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, Halsey, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

“Today will go down as one of the coolest days I have ever had in my life,” Feliz described of the experience on his Instagram account. “[I’m] on cloud nine and am feeling so honored with what the Lord is doing. Just so much WOW.”

This acoustic EP follows the release of the Deluxe Edition of his hit album The River, which debuted at Number 4 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart in April 2016 and was recently nominated for the 2017 Dove Award for Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year. The record produced three Top 10 singles, including the Number-1 chart-topper, “The River.”



Feliz is currently writing and recording for his highly anticipated sophomore album. Its first single is scheduled for release later this year, with the album coming in early 2018.



In addition, Jordan is preparing for the ALL IN Tour with Matthew West, which runs from late September to mid-November.

For tour dates and additional information, visit Jordan’s website and follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.