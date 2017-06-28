Josh Wilson Raises Fund for Guitar Player Following Tragedy

Josh Wilson has started a GoFundMe to support his guitarist Nathan Johnson, who lost his wife due to complications following the birth of their daughter.

Nathan Johnson and his wife Megan welcomed their daughter Eilee Kate yesterday at 2:40 a.m. The birth itself went smoothly, and the family spent about 6 hours together. Josh Wilson shared “Nathan says they couldn’t sleep because they were too excited. They talked all night and morning. About 9 or 10 am, Meg started having trouble. By 11 a.m., she was Home.”

In the face of this unimaginable and unexpected tragedy, Josh Wilson has invited fans to donate enough support that Nathan can take six months off the road to grieve and to be with his infant daughter. Josh has also invited personal friends of the Johnsons to bring meals and other tangible help. “How can you help? You can give time, meals, and money. Let’s give so much more than we think we can. Believe me, Nate needs it more than us right now,” the artist shared.

The campaign was approaching $50,000 raised in just over two hours. To donate, you can go here. You can also hear continued updates from Josh Wilson on facebook, where he has changed his profile picture to honor the Nathan, Megan and Eilee.