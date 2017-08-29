Josh Wilson Signs Artist and Publishing Deal with Black River Entertainment

Black River Entertainment’s CEO Gordon Kerr announces the signing of acclaimed recording artist and songwriter Josh Wilson to both Black River Christian and Black River Publishing.

Black River Entertainment’s CEO Gordon Kerr says, “What a privilege to get to know Josh Wilson and his beautiful family. His heart for ministry matched with this incredible music is the perfect complement to the vision of Black River Christian.”

Wilson, who was named ASCAP’s Writer/Artist of the Year in 2012, independently released two albums before signing with Sparrow Records/Capitol CMG. Recording six albums with the label, he achieved multiple Top 10 radio singles, including two No. 1’s (“Jesus Is Alive” and “Before The Morning”). He’s also toured with artists such as Steven Curtis Chapman, Third Day and Casting Crowns.

Black River Christian’s VP of National Promotion Brian Thiele says, “I had the privilege of working with Josh when he debuted as an artist, and I’m so excited to be reunited with him at Black River. He is one of the most talented musicians and song writers in this industry. Not only is he using the gift of music to change lives, his love for people and his heart to serve are inspiring. I can’t wait for what’s next!”

Wilson’s new label is also home to Hannah Kerr whose new single “Warrior” debuted as the most added single at Christian Radio (8/18). Now as a writer for Black River Publishing, Wilson joins a GRAMMY-winning roster of talented songwriters, producers and artists.

“Josh Wilson’s amazing gift for songwriting and his genuine desire to use it for God’s glory are truly inspirational to the Black River Publishing creative team,” adds VP of Black River Publishing Dave Pacula. “Along with Black River Christian, we are thrilled to welcome him to the family!”

Echoing Pacula’s sentiment, Wilson shares, “I’m beyond excited to be a part of the Black River family. Since the first time I walked in the building, it felt like home. We’re all on the same page in terms of vision and direction, and I truly believe the years to come hold many great things.”