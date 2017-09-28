Josiah Prince of Disciple Welcomes Baby Princess

Disciple guitarist Josiah Prince and his wife Heather welcomed daughter Evelyn Mae Prince into the world on September 27, 2017 at 8:06 AM. Evelyn is the couple’s first child.

Josiah shared pictures of the momentous occasion on social media, saying, “A healthy and happy baby and mommy. Welcome to earth, my daughter.” Prince went on to share the origin of their new daughter’s name. “Evelyn’s first and middle name each come from one of my grandmothers – in the close-up photo, she is wrapped in a blanket handmade by my grandmother Evelyn Deese. I’m a happy daddy!”

Evelyn Mae Prince’s birth announcement follows other CCM artists who have recently welcoming bouncing bundles of joy: Jonny Diaz, Luke Smallbone of for KING & COUNTRY, Love and the Outcome and Danny Gokey.

Josiah Prince had been taking time off from the road in anticipation of Evelyn’s arrival, with Jake Jones of As We Ascend filling in for him on Disciple September dates, but he will be rejoining Disciple for the upcoming Long Live the Rebellion tour this fall.