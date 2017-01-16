Juce TV’s Premiere To Feature Emcees Davis Absolute and Lawren

Davis Absolute and Lawren are set to appear on JUCE TV’s JUCELIVE season two premiere after party on Friday, January 27. A Christian youth network designed for the 12-30 age group demographic, JUCE TV is a weekly one-hour live program featuring music performances, interviews, spoken word and more. The network desires to put back into the lives of its viewers by giving them programming that is not only entertaining, but also builds up the viewer both individually and together as a community.

The duo will be leading the after party to include a short performance of their collaboration on the recent single, “The Body” from Davis Absolute’s Absolutes EP released on November 14 last year. The Absolutes EP may be purchased on iTunes here. Lawren’s latest release from August 2016, Pieces, can be checked out here.



[embedded content]

Hector Orama, founder of Forgiven Boutique, will be opening up the premiere as the guest speaker. Forgiven Boutique is a Christian retailer with a simple motto, “We like cool stuff, but love Jesus more.” It’s a coupla’ Christians with an affinity for sneakers, fashion, music, movies, culture, and sports can dig. They try to marry all of their passions and work them into the products and content put together. You can visit what they have to offer here.

If you are interested in being part of the live audience, head over at 6:00 p.m. to their Los Angeles studio for a free show at 2442 Michelle Dr. Tustin, CA 92780. Previous episodes have featured other CHH artists such as Ruslan, Swift, and Pyrexx. You can watch episodes live and check out JUCE TV’s schedule here.