Judah & the Lion Releases New Single

Folk/pop band Judah and the Lion released a new single Friday entitled “Suit and Jacket,” a heartfelt track that tackles the juxtaposition between life and death. The single is backed with a calm, pleasant blend of banjo and mandolin, giving it a mellow folk sound.

Frontman Judah Akers revealed the inspiration behind the new song via a photo of a handwritten note on a yellow legal pad. The note read, “Two Thousand Sixteen was a very emotional year for me. My first nephew was born in May and a month after my Grandpa passed away — as well as two close high school friends. There is something about new life and death that makes a person think and reflect on his/her own life — this song is my thoughts.

We cannot control the speediness of life, we cannot control the time we die, but we can control what we do with the time here. I don’t want to be a person just ‘surviving’ and getting through the day. I don’t want to be ‘roaming’ around. I WANT TO LIVE! I WANT YOU TO LIVE!”

The song’s solemn theme that life moves quickly and that everyone will die someday is counterbalanced by the call to follow your passions no matter what your age.



[embedded content]



