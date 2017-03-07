Julianna and Ben Zobrist Appear on ABC’s ‘People Icons Celebrity Love Stories’

Christian pop artist and songwriter Julianna Zobrist and husband Ben Zobrist (Chicago Cubs MVP and second baseman) will appear tonight on ABC’s “People Icons Celebrity Love Stories” at 10pm EST. Julianna made the announcement yesterday via social media, sharing a short preview of the upcoming broadcast. Ben also shared the clip to his Instagram with the caption “I usually avoid this kind of stuff, but said yes to this because I got to sit next to my favorite person during this one.” In the broadcast, the couple will share the story of how they met, fell in love, and their strategies for keeping marriage and family first in the midst of their busy careers.

RELATED Julianna Zobrist Showcased Performer During Recent Washington D.C. Festivities

The Zobrist’s have both been very vocal about their faith, taking the spotlight that’s pointed at them and shining it[…]