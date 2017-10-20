Julianna Zobrist Performs Stirring National Anthem Rendition at Chicago Cubs Game

Though the Cubs didn’t quite make it to the World Series, at least Julianna Zobrist, wife of Cubs 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, performed a stirring rendition of the National Anthem at the NLCS Game #4 at Wrigley Field ahead of the Chicago Cubs win over the L.A. Dodgers on Wednesday in Chicago.
Part stand by your man, part I am woman hear me roar, the Midwest farm girl turned pop star and mother of three, Julianna has built a successful music career, supports her husband and works to empower women.
When she’s not on tour, speaking, singing, recording music, cheering on her husband at Wrigley Field or spending time with family, Zobrist empowers women through her SHATTERPROOF message and shares her husband’s passion for being a testament and witness to others. From marriage to relationships, baseball, music and faith, this power couple is affecting the lives of others in an unprecedented way.
Julianna recently completed her 2017 tour circuit speaking and performing music from SHATTERPROOF. For more information, please visit www.juliannazobrist.com.