Keith & Kristyn Getty Announce Sixth Annual ‘Sing! An Irish Christmas’ Tour

This winter, join Ireland’s own Keith & Kristyn Getty, known for modern hymns and carols such as “In Christ Alone,” for their sixth annual tour of Sing! An Irish Christmas. Build lifelong memories and celebrate the true story of Christmas by singing your faith with thousands of believers at the most prestigious concert halls in the country. As featured on Public Television to over 45 million households, the Gettys are joined by their band of virtuosic instrumentalists fusing Celtic, Bluegrass, Americana, Modern and Classical music along with cultural dance and the choral sounds of the holiday.

Come sing along with Keith & Kristyn and special guests such as Ricky Skaggs, Alistair Begg, David Kim, David Crowder and many others for an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season. Venues include New York’s Carnegie Hall, Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, Colorado Springs’ The Broadmoor, Washington’s Kennedy Center, Cleveland’s State Theater, Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and many more.

Watch a preview of the Christmas tour below.



[embedded content]

In speaking with Keith Getty, he shared: “The tour starts after Thanksgiving and we are performing at seventeen venues. The tour is called Sing — An Irish Christmas, to emphasize that this a Christmas carol singalong. We are playing at venues like Carnegie Hall in New York City, taking our songs to mainstream places and inviting people to join us in celebrating Christ’s birth. It’s a pretty exciting time. We have several guests including Joni Erickson Tada, and at Fox Theatre in Atlanta we have a special bluegrass event featuring Ricky Skaggs and David Crowder.”

Click here for tour dates, tickets and additional information.