Kevin Max Launches Pledge Music Campaign for Vinyl Remake of Debut Album

Today Kevin Max launched a Pledge Music campaign for the vinyl remaster of his iconic solo debut album Stereotype Be

“The Stereotype Be Vinyl Pledge Campaign is OFFICIALLY LIVE AND TAKING NAMES! sorry, I didn’t mean to trump this thread with the all caps, but I am super excited about bringing you all of these amazing exclusives, as well as the Elephant In The Room Itself- The Colored, restored, re-mastered Vinyl album Stereotype Be,” Max shared today via social media as the campaign went live.

The 2001 solo effort came on the heels of Kevin’s decade-long career in mega group dctalk: “So many people in the nineties would ask me…. when are you going to do a solo project? Clarity and vision began to become apparent in some of the writing sessions I had put together with friends, and the need to express myself as a solo artist began to weigh down on me,” Kevin shares on the campaign page about how Stereotype Be was created. 
 

Stereotype Be will always be my magnum opus. It was my first statement to earth and I am always massively proud of its successes and failures. I am excited to release this to you on vinyl and I look forward to playing shows in support of it.”

Only a day into the campaign, the project is already 25% funded with 60 days left to get fully funded. Click here to view the campaign page and browse the exclusive incentives Kevin is offering for backers, and here to keep up with Kevin on social media.  

