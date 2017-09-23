Kings Dream Entertainment Announces Signing of Jet Trouble

On September 19, Ruslan announced that Jet Trouble is the next artist to join Kings Dream Entertainment.

The Dallas native creates a unique blend of contemporary rhythm and blues (R&B), alternative rock and pop vibes that is destined to impress many. Trouble was featured on Ruslan’s August mixtape Indie Jones on the track titled “Clock In.” You can also introduce yourself to Trouble through his latest single, “Wendy Peffercorn.” In case you’re wondering why that name is familiar, it’s a Sandlot movie reference.



Keep up with the latest happenings with Kings Dream Entertainment at their official website, kingsdreament.com.