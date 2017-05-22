Kirk Franklin and Travis Greene Celebrate Wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

RCA Inspiration celebrates double wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with two top Gospel awards for Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) and Travis Greene, winning in the categories of Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Song, respectively. Returning winner Kirk Franklin remains a perennial favorite, as the groundbreaking hitmaker is honored with the Top Gospel Artist award for the second consecutive year. Returning nominee Travis Greene wins his first Billboard Music Award, with his chart-topping hit “Made A Way” named Top Gospel Song.

Fueled by his wide range of beloved hits on the charts from his award-winning album LOSING MY RELIGION, Kirk Franklin’s Billboard Music Award win continues a hit streak, following multiple accolades over the past year including GRAMMY®, Stellar, and Dove Award wins. Travis Greene’s Billboard Music Award win follows on top honors at the Stellar Awards earlier this year as a first-time winner, garnering 7 awards with recognition for “Made A Way” and his hit album THE HILL.





Held in Las Vegas on May 21st, the 2017 Billboard Music Awards based the annual nominations on various measurements of musical consumption tracked by Billboard and its data partners over the past year, including radio airplay, music sales, social engagement, touring and more. Check out the videos above for Kirk Franklin and Travis Greene’s thank-you messages. Fans will be able to catch both Kirk Franklin and Travis Greene performing live at JoyFest, taking place on May 27th in Charlotte, NC (at Carowinds) and on July 15th in Doswell, VA (at Kings Dominion).

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets to JoyFest, and check out Kirk Franklin’s latest single “My World Needs You” (ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs, & Tamela Mann) at (http://revelation.kirkfranklin.com/), and Travis Greene’s new single “You Waited” at: (smarturl.it/YouWaited-Y).