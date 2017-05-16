Kirk Franklin Garners BET Awards Nomination for ‘My World Needs You’

RCA Inspiration congratulates chart-topping superstar Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), who collects a BET Award nomination for the upcoming 2017 BET Awards. The twelve-time GRAMMY® Award-winning trailblazer is nominated in the category of Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award, for his hit song “My World Needs You” (feat. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs, & Tamela Mann).
RELATED: Kirk Franklin Wins Twice At 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
His latest single from his #1 award-winning album LOSING MY RELIGION, Kirk Franklin’s “My World Needs You” (feat. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs, & Tamela Mann) continues to be a hit among fans and multiple charts, which is at #4 on both the BDS National Gospel Airplay Chart and MediaBase Gospel Chart this week. Continuing to celebrate an incredible year marked by multiple GRAMMY® and Stellar Award wins earlier this year, in addition to this BET Awards nomination — Franklin also has three nominations at the upcoming 2017 Billboard Music Awards taking place on May 21st — and will be honored by the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) at their 2017 Legends Luncheon taking place on June 1st.
The 2017 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 25th, 2017 in Los Angeles, airing live on BET at 8 pm / 7c.