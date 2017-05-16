Kirk Franklin Garners BET Awards Nomination for ‘My World Needs You’

RCA Inspiration congratulates chart-topping superstar Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), who collects a BET Award nomination for the upcoming 2017 BET Awards. The twelve-time GRAMMY® Award-winning trailblazer is nominated in the category of Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award, for his hit song “My World Needs You” (feat. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs, & Tamela Mann).

His latest single from his #1 award-winning album LOSING MY RELIGION, Kirk Franklin’s “My World Needs You” (feat. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs, & Tamela Mann) continues to be a hit among fans and multiple charts, which is at #4 on both the BDS National Gospel Airplay Chart and MediaBase Gospel Chart this week. Continuing to celebrate an incredible year marked by multiple GRAMMY® and Stellar Award wins earlier this year, in addition to this BET Awards nomination — Franklin also has three nominations at the upcoming 2017 Billboard Music Awards taking place on May 21st — and will be honored by the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) at their 2017 Legends Luncheon taking place on June 1st.



[embedded content]



The 2017 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 25th, 2017 in Los Angeles, airing live on BET at 8 pm / 7c.