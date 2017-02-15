Kirk Franklin Wins Twice At 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

RCA Inspiration congratulates Kirk Franklin, as the multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar was honored with two more awards to add to his collection, taking home hardware in both Gospel categories at the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, held live from Los Angeles. The prolific artist, songwriter, and producer won Best Gospel Album for his chart-topper LOSING MY RELIGION (Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA Records), and won the Best Gospel Performance/Song category for the second consecutive year, as the songwriter on Tamela Mann‘s hit “God Provides”, which marks his eleventh and twelfth GRAMMY® Award wins.

Kirk Franklin also lit up the stage along with Tamela Mann last night on the GRAMMY® Awards, with a featured live appearance on Chance The Rapper’s performance of “How Great”/ “All We Got”.

Kirk Franklin says, “I know it’s cliché to say that it never gets old to be nominated or even considered to be a part of so many talented artists in these categories, but it is sincerely the truth. I’m grateful now more than ever and I’m humbled by every moment God kindly gives me.”



[embedded content]

Phil Thornton (RCA Inspiration SVP and General Manager) says, “Congratulations to Kirk Franklin and Fo Yo Soul for their recognition by The Recording Academy® with these GRAMMY® Award wins! We are honored to celebrate their incredible projects over the past year, and collaborate in ongoing work reaching across boundaries and bringing inspiring, powerful music to everyone.”