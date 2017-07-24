KJ-52 Accepts New Pastoral Role In Home Church

Southern Florida resident Jonah Sorrentino (known as KJ-52) posted a big announcement on Instagram confirming his role as the Teaching Pastor of Cape Christian Fellowship in Cape Coral, Florida.

The position allows Sorrentino the freedom to continue as an independent hip-hop artist, traveling and engaging in speaking opportunities. This way he is also able to maintain an outlet in his local community to interact and minister to the youth and young adults. Sorrentino continued by thanking the pastoral staff of Cape Christian for recognizing his passion to communicate God’s truth across generations and giving him the platform to share such ideas.



