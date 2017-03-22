KJ-52 Announces Winners of 16 Bar Challenge

On March 1, KJ-52 announced a #Hot16Challenge requesting emcees use the instrumental from his “Know About It” track and craft their own 16 bars of brilliance. The prize? A personal verse from KJ and a prize pack. After over 10,000 votes from fans, two winners were selected on March 21, Sicily (@sicilyrwz) and Wesley Hodge (@weshodge33). KJ remarked the vote count and quality of both entries were too close to pick one defined winner. Next? The “Nah Bruh” #Hot16Challenge.

KJ-52 will also be headlining his first tour as an independent artist, bringing along his good friend and rapper Humble Tip The duo will be heading throughout the midwest and east coast for much of May and June 2017. Dates are filling quickly so if you’d like to bring this tour to your hometown, reach out to KJ at kj52@kj52.com. He promises an affordable experience complete with full lighting and audio production.

You can keep up with KJ-52 on Twitter, his personal website or his Patreon content page at https://www.patreon.com/Kj52.