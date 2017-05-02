KJ-52 Premieres First Full Length Music Video From Project, ‘Jonah’

KJ-52‘s 11th studio album and first independent release, Jonah, released on January 20, 2017, to wide critical acclaim and has brought new momentum to the artist’s career that has him collaborating with a number of different artists.

After releasing four shorter videos, all under 2 minutes in length, for tracks “Nah Bruh” feat. Canon & B. Cooper, “Know About It” feat. Derek Minor, “Lock Down” feat. B. Reith and “Best Day Ever” feat. Chris August and Mr. Talkbox, KJ has dropped his first full-length music video for the track, “More of You, Less of Me” feat. Whosoever South.



“This song and video came out of my daily prayer to die to myself,” says KJ. “In this video, I represent a lost man who’s simply trying to find his way. My life has broken down and nothing seems to be going right. The guys in Whosoever South come along and offer me a ride–a simple kindness that begins to change my perspective. The video ends with them baptizing me in the river. It’s the idea that a soul yielding to his Creator is the greatest act of becoming ‘less’ so He can become ‘more.'”

Watch the premiere here.