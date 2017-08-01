Koryn Hawthorne Releases Debut Single ‘Won’t He Do It’

Singer Koryn Hawthorne has released her debut single on RCA Inspiration, “Won’t He Do It,” produced by Rich Shelton, Makeba Riddick-Woods and Matthew Head. Showcasing her confident voice with the artistic delivery that has garnered Koryn widespread praise among both her peers and her fans, she’s considered one of the most exciting new voices for her generation. “Won’t He Do It” is only just the beginning of a line of new music to come.

“This particular song is so catchy and fun and I can’t wait to perform it,” Koryn says of the bouncy track written by Grammy®-nominated songwriter, Makeba Riddick-Woods (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez).

The song’s contagious beat and relatable lyrics remind us to have faith and trust God, despite our circumstances. It is sure to be a long lasting, feel-good favorite from the songstress, who signed with RCA Inspiration in 2017.

“Since signing Koryn[…]