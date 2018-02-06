Larnelle Harris – ‘Shaped Notes’

CCM Magazine says, “Shaped Notes draws the reader deeper into the life of Larnelle Harris, who has had an immense impression to the world through his stunning multi-decade career,” and “Deeply affected by race issues & divisiveness, the grace by which Harris shares those struggles is evidence of a heart not hardened by the world, but enlightened by the Divine” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Summary | Legendary Christian and gospel artist Larnelle Harris releases his official memoir, Shaped Notes (buy) to critical acclaim, including CCM Magazine‘s Caroline Lusk adding, “The book not only conveys the extraordinary life of this grace-filled man, it inspires others to reach beyond circumstance, prejudice, boundarie—perceived or real—and become living examples of God’s perfect melody He sings through us all.”