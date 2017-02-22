Laura Story Volunteers at WHY Ranch with Radio Listeners

Recently singer/songwriter Laura Story served at WHY Ranch in Las Vegas with over 100 SOS Radio listeners. WHY Ranch does horse therapy for children with social challenges and the SOS community came together to do a cleanup day for the team at the ranch.

The volunteers ranked leaves and trash, pulled weeds, built flower beds, cut vines and raked dirt, rocks, took down Christmas decorations and more. Laura also performed for the volunteers over lunch. Below is a video recap from the cleanup day at WHY Ranch with Laura Story and fans can click here to listen to the interview with Laura from the SOS morning show.



[embedded content]

Laura Story’s new album Open Hands releases March 3, with the title track at radio now featuring Third Day’s Mac Powell. “Open Hands is something I’ve been learning on so many different levels,” Laura says of the heard behind the record. “The crazier life gets, the more this idea of ‘open hands’ became the theme that God was teaching me. Worship in its very core begins with surrender. That’s how we really show God that He’s worth it all.” Pre-order Open Hands at iTunes here and click here to keep up with Laura on social media.