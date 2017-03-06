Laura Story’s ‘Open Hands’ Is Out Today

On the heels of “Open Hands” sitting atop Billboard’s Soft AC Chart for seven weeks, GRAMMY® winner Laura Story’s fifth album, Open Hands (FAIR TRADE SERVICES), is available now. A fresh collection of originals, Open Hands blends Story’s signature congregational worship music with intimate moments. In addition to collaborating with fellow GRAMMY® winner Mac Powell of Third Day for the chart-topping title track, Story also teamed up with Matt Maher and Matt Redman, penning a track found on Open Hands.

“I wanted to make an album so that each song I write would be just that seed of hope or that lifeline that someone listens to during that tough moment and thinks, ‘I’m going to choose to trust God, even during this,'” Story shares. “I pray that God would speak through me in the midst of the music.”

Resonating with the new 11 track LP, read what critics have to say about Open Hands:



“The first-fruits of Laura Story’s newest album, Open Hands, has already made significant waves with the early release of the title track that features Third Day front man Mac Powell. The rest of Story’s latest matches that single’s impactful message and vision with songs that remind us of God’s grace and glory in all facets of life, both up and down.” – CCM “On March 3, Laura Story is back with what I like to call her album of albums… Open Hands is a collection of worship anthems sprinkled with soft, soothing ballads of praise.” – New Release Today “… her latest accomplishment raises the bar even higher by exploring the challenges and rewards of giving life’s ups and downs over to God.” – Simple Grace

Last night, Story performed at NRB Proclaim 2017’s Closing Gala Dinner alongside renowned theologian Dr. RC Sproul. Story will be in Minneapolis today where she will be leading worship at Set Apart Women’s Conference with best selling author Ann Voskamp. Throughout the spring, Story will be performing across the country in New York, Virginia, Florida, Alabama and more. For her latest tour schedule, visit laurastorymusic.com/tour/.

Open Hands is available at iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify.