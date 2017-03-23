Lauren Daigle to Perform With Reba McEntire at Academy of Country Music Awards

Today it was announced that CCM superstar Lauren Daigle will be performing with country music legend Reba McEntire at the Academy of Country Music Awards next month.

“What an HONOR. It’s going to be an amazing night filled with tons of performances from your favorite country stars,” Lauren shared on social media today via a video announcing the news. Though no details of the performance have been released, this is sure to be a duet you won’t want to miss.



This announcement is the latest in a series of recent big events for Daigle, whose last few months have consisted of GRAMMY nominations, several Dove Award wins, being featured on The Shack movie soundtrack with NEEDTOBREATHE, a gold record, her first headlining tour and appearances on The Today Show and Good Morning America. Similarly, Reba just celebrated the release of her first Gospel album, Sing It Now.

Dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry, the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be co-hosted this year by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. The show will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 at 8pm EST on the CBS Television Network and fans can also watch the official red carpet pre-show exclusively on Twitter starting at 6pm EST. Other performers for the night include Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and more.