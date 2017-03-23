Lawren Discloses Details Of Next EP Release

Rapper Lawren is the latest to join the crowd of a-list caliber Floridian artists dropping new music in 2017. KJ-52, Surf Gvng, Oscar Urbina and Social Club Misfits, among others, are putting Florida on the map as a hip-hop mecca of Christian lyricism.

Lawren’s Pieces project released in August 2016, and next up will be a five track EP titled As You Pass Go. On March 5, Lawren released an exclusive mini documentary with Rapzilla detailing the behind the scenes process of the new EP. The rapper stated that the sound and feel of As You Pass Go will be more comparable to his debut EP HVNTS than the recent project Pieces. Check out the documentary below.



[embedded content]



The EP, set to release in late April 2017, will be available for the low price of $2.99. The brilliant Monopoly-themed cover art, which you can see below, was designed by Kevin Hackett.



The first single off the project, “Slums” featuring Ty Brasel and WHATUPRG, will debut on March 31 alongside a video. Follow Lawren on twitter or visit his personal website lawren305.com to ensure you don’t miss more upcoming details on the EP and what’s to follow for the rest of 2017.

