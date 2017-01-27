Lecrae Debuts New Single

Grammy-Award winning artist Lecrae released the powerfully uplifting “Blessings” today, which features Ty Dolla $ign (“Paranoid,” songwriting contributor to Rihanna/Kanye West/Paul McCartney song “FourFiveSeconds,” among others). The mesmerizing track is now available at all DSPs, with the lyric video for “Blessings” also available today–watch it here: http://smarturl.it/BlessingsLyric. The captivating artist closed out 2016 with his acclaimed ‘Destination’ tour this past fall. He kicks off the new year counting his “Blessings,” the follow-up to his stirring 2016 single “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination).”

iHeartRadio selected Lecrae’s new single “Blessings” to premiere during ‘On The Verge,’ the radio platform’s initiative that exposes new music throughout the iHeartRadio network of stations. “Blessings” will begin its eight week campaign on March 13, with airplay on iHeartRadio Urban stations and branding support for Lecrae to connect “Blessings” with new listeners. The on-air exposure and social media support iHeartRadio provides for ‘On The Verge’ artists has been instrumental in breaking new music.

Recognized as one of the most profound hip-hop artists working today and GRAMMY winner, Lecrae is also a best-selling author, entrepreneur and social activist hailed as a ‘difference-maker’ for his fearless social conscience and ‘uncompromising commitment to his sense of calling,’ it’s those core attributes that invigorate the impassioned “Blessings:” “I’ve always felt like before we complain let’s be grateful we have breath to complain with,” says the artist. “God blesses me daily. I appreciate simple things like sunshine and family. I just want people to stop for a minute and appreciate the little things and give folks hope in the struggle.”

“Blessings” will be included on Lecrae’s upcoming new album, which he is currently recording and slated for release later this year.