Lecrae Releases Music Video for ‘Blessings’

The new music video for Lecrae‘s single “Blessings” premiered today, first online through Vevo and then with a TV spot on BET. The video portrays what looks like a big family reunion at Lecrae’s home, everyone happy, content, and blessed.



The song, featuring rapper Ty Dolla $ign, is a call for believers to count their money, marriages, family, cars, etc. as blessings from God. In “Blessings,” Lecrae relates several stories from his humble past and contrasts them with God’s provisions in the present. “I remember pushing momma’s little Hyundai with no gas money,” one verse says. “I just bought a car cash money.” Throughout the song, Lecrae shows a healthy respect for his childhood and the valuable lessons he learned from growing up with little to brag about except for a loving family.



For a behind-the-scenes interview with Lecrae and photos from the video shoot you can check out XXL Magazine’s piece here. Follow Lecrae on social media by clicking here and buy “Blessings” on iTunes here.