Lecrae Unveils ‘River Of Jordan (feat. Breyan Isaac)’ from ‘The Shack’ Soundtrack

GRAMMY®-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae today released “River of Jordan,” featuring vocals from Breyan Isaac. The song is the latest available track from “THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE.” “River of Jordan (feat. Breyan Isaac”) is now available for streaming and purchase at all DSPs. “THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE” is set for release on February 24th.

Lecrae said of the track, “I’m hoping that we can be honest and transparent with our music and our lives. This is a song that walks in that direction.”

VIBE said of Lecrae, “With the help of collaborator Breyan Isaac, the emcee perfectly captures [The Shack’s main character] Mack’s struggles in song form.”

“River of Jordan,” is the fifth instant grat track available with pre-order of “THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE,” following “Keep Your Eyes On Me” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “Stars (The Shack Version)” by Skillet, and “When I Pray For You” by Dan + Shay, and “Heaven Knows” by Hillsong UNITED. The album is available for pre-order here.

Lecrae’s 2014 album, Anomaly, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, Rap, Digital, Christian, Gospel, and Independent charts. His seven studio albums and mixtapes have sold more than 1.9 million copies, and he has co-headlined some of the best-selling tours in the U.S., according to Pollstar. A two-time GRAMMY® winner, Lecrae has been nominated for five GRAMMY® Awards, including Best Rap Performance 2014. He won Best Gospel Album in 2013 and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2015. He has also won seven Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and two Soul Train Music Awards in addition to BET Hip Hop Awards and BET Awards nominations. Most recently, Lecrae released “Blessings” feat. Ty Dolla $ign. He is currently recording a new album for release later this year.



[embedded content]

“THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE” also features previously unreleased music from some of the biggest names in pop, country and Christian music including Kelly Clarkson & Aloe Blacc, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, for KING & COUNTRY, Brett Eldredge, and NEEDTOBREATHE (Feat. Lauren Daigle).

“THE SHACK,” based on The New York Times best-selling novel, will be released in-theatres nationwide on Friday, March 3rd from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment Label and stars Sam Worthington and Academy-Award winner Octavia Spencer with Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw.

For more, please visit www.theshack.movie, www.facebook.com/theshackmovie, twitter.com/TheShackMovie (@TheShackMovie), www.instagram.com/TheShackMovie, and www.atlanticrecords.com.

“THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE“

(Atlantic Records)

Release Date: Friday, February 24th

1. Dan + Shay – When I Pray For You

2. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – Keep Your Eyes On Me

3. Lady Antebellum – Lay Our Flowers Down

4. Hillsong UNITED – Heaven Knows

5. Francesca Battistelli – Where Were You

6. Kelly Clarkson & Aloe Blacc – Love Goes On

7. Lecrae – River Of Jordan (feat. Breyan Isaac)

8. NEEDTOBREATHE – HARD LOVE (feat. Lauren Daigle)

9. Dierks Bentley – Days Of Dark

10. Brett Eldredge – Phone Call To God

11. Devin Dawson – Honest To God

12. Skillet – Stars (The Shack Version)

13. We Are Messengers – I’ll Think About You

14. for KING & COUNTRY – Amazing Grace