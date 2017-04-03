Lifehouse and Switchfoot Unite for the First Time on ‘Looking For Summer’ Tour

Rock fans across North America can look forward to Lifehouse & SWITCHFOOT together for the first time on the “Looking for Summer” Tour, delivering 30+ shows to venues across the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off July 23 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO and will run into the fall, culminating at The Masonic in San Francisco on September 10. Up-and-coming songstress Brynn Elliott will open every night of the tour.

Pre-sales for the Lifehouse and SWITCHFOOT fan clubs begin today as early as 11am, with additional pre-sales rolling throughout the week, including Citi® card member pre-sale (Tuesday, April 4 @ 10:00am) visit www.citiprivatepass.com, Facebook pre-sale (Wednesday, April 5 @ 10:00am), Spotify pre-sale (Wednesday, April 5 @ 10:00am), and Live Nation pre-sale (Wednesday, April 5 @ 10:00am). General on-sale beginning Friday, April 7 @ 10:00AM at livenation.com. For complete ticket information, visit http://www.lookingforsummertour.com.

“We are amped to announce that we are going on tour with LIFEHOUSE for the first time ever” said SWITCHFOOT co-founder and lead singer Jon Foreman. “We’re calling it the “Looking for Summer” Tour and we can’t wait to sing these songs with you.”



It was in 2001 when the Los Angeles-based Lifehouse first broke through in a big way when “Hanging by a Moment,” from No Name Face, spent 20 weeks in the Top Ten, and won a Billboard Music Award for “Hot 100 Single of the Year.” Since then, the band has released six more albums, three of which made the Billboard Top Ten, sold over 15 million records worldwide and spun off such hit singles as “You and Me”, “First Time,” “Whatever it Takes,” “Broken,” “Halfway Gone,” “Between the Raindrops,” and “Hurricane.” Lifehouse’s 7th album, Out of the Wasteland, debuted at #1 on the independent album charts in 2015.

SWITCHFOOT’s latest album, Where The Light Shines Through, released on July 8th, 2016 via Vanguard Records. Where The Light Shines Through is the band’s tenth album and the first since 2014’s highly acclaimed Fading West. The album was self-produced in collaboration with John Fields, who helmed the multi-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown.