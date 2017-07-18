Love & Death Is Tracking for New Album

Love & Death is officially tracking a new full length album, ending a four year wait for fans.

The band posted a video to their facebook from a Nashville studio, where guitarist J.R. Bareis was recording with producer Jasen Rauch (best known as the original primary songwriter and guitarist for RED, presently with Breaking Benjamin). Love & Death’s official fanpage also posted recently that Dan Johnson was scheduled to record drums this month. You can watch the video from the studio below.



The long delay in new music has largely been attributed to the busy schedules of each of the band members Love & Death’s founder and frontman Brian “Head” Welch has returned to his original role as guitarist for iconic mainstream rock group Korn, who has a relentless touring schedule. Until recently, J.R. Bareis was playing guitar with Islander. Drummer Dan Johnson has served as RED’s touring drummer since 2014. The band released one single, “Lo Lamento,” last year, but otherwise has not shared new material since 2013’s Between Here and Lost.

Although an official release date for the album is still pending, Bareis has shared that he’s optimistic that they could complete the project before the end of 2017. To keep up with continued updates, you can follow Love & Death on facebook here, and also follow their fanpage here.