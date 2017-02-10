Love & The Outcome Announces Baby #2

Love & The Outcome shared with their fans today that they are expecting a new baby this summer. “We are thrilled to share the news that, this summer, Milo Wolf is gonna become a big brother. And everybody loves a big brother right!? Just when we thought life couldn’t get any more exciting, our trio is gonna turn into a foursome,” the soon-to-be family of four announced via social media today.

“We’re forever grateful for your prayers and continued support. We couldn’t do this without you. Catch us in your neighbourhood at a show soon and if you have a tip or two to pass along, don’t hesitate. We need all the love and guidance we can get trying to keep this Love & The Outcome show on the road while trying to raise a fam at the same time,” Jodi and Chris said about expecting baby number two.

The couple also told fans to stay tuned for news about their upcoming single, from the current album These Are The Days, with hopes that it will go to radio in the near future. Keep up with the band on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on both the music and the new baby.