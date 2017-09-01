Love & The Outcome’s Jodi and Chris Welcome Second Child

Jodi and Chris Rademaker of Love and the Outcome welcomed their second child into the world on Thursday a healthy baby boy named Ziggy.

The Nashville-based Canadian pop duo shared a photo today of mom, dad, and the new baby to their Facebook and Instagram pages, announcing the birth of their son. “And now, on the guitar, please welcome Ziggy Bear!! Born August 24, Ziggy Bernhard Rademaker is named after his Bapa Berni with a touch of rock & roll & a whole lotta love!”

The duo’s record label, Word Records, reposted the couple’s photo with the comment, “Welcome to the Word Family Ziggy! Congratulations on another sweet, healthy, beautiful baby boy Chris and Jodi!”

Ziggy joins his 18 month old big brother Milo and rounds out[…]