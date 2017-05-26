Mali Music Set to Release ‘The Transition of Mali’

Three years after his last release, Mali Music is poised to drop his fourth studio album, The Transition of Mali.

The first available single titled “Gonna Be Alright” (video available here) is described by Mali as his motivational track to help him get through the good and bad days of daily life. You can check out the cover art and back cover with the track list below:









The album promises to provide a wide range of subject matter and sounds. In a recent interview with Billboard Music, Mali stated “I’m so excited for the music to get to everybody, and you can expect a lot of strings… We went to the Detroit Orchestra. There were some powerful compositions that we were able to do on some songs.”



Mali wrapped up with, “It’s been a lot of great music coming out, so I’m grateful to be in this collage, this attempt to resurrect or restore creative, clean, beautiful art.” The full Billboard article can be read here.



Keep up with Mali Music on twitter or at his personal page with RCA.