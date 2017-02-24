Manafest Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Upcoming Album ‘Stones’

Veteran rapper Chris Greenwood, stage name Manafest, is currently launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund his upcoming album Stones. This project will be Manafest’s second independent release and his tenth studio album overall.

“My fans have been the ones who have always supported and appreciated my vision, so using Kickstarter and giving my fans the opportunity to be a part of the process with me makes the most sense.” Chris wrote on his Kickstarter page.

Greenwood has already invested $100,000 in creating the album and the music video for the title track. His goal with this Kickstarter campaign is to raise another $100,000 to create five new music videos as well as cover marketing costs and a worldwide tour. Fans will receive a variety of merch and rewards for contributing, ranging from t-shirts and an early download of the new album to a private skateboarding or song-writing lesson from Manafest himself.



Manafest explained the vision for Stones in a recent video posted to Facebook: “I call the record ‘stones’ because I feel like people can relate to having stones, obstacles or even false claims thrown at them. I think the Scripture in John 8:7 paints this picture clearly when Jesus says, ‘He who is without sin, throw the first stone.’ … I lost my dad to suicide when I was about five years old and that was just one of the stones the devil tried to throw at me to try to take me out. But instead it birthed this fighter in me and only made me stronger.”

Stones will be Manafest’s first full rock album in five years and he’s teamed up with some of the best rockers and producers in the industry to make it happen, including Trevor McNevan from Thousand Foot Krutch, Grammy Award winner Seth Mosley and more.