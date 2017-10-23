Manic Drive Announces New Album Coming November 7

Electronic pop/rock band Manic Drive has announced the release of their fifth studio album, Into the Wild. The new tunes will be available everywhere November 7.

The news comes in the midst of their stint on the annual Small Town America tour alongside rockers Seventh Day Slumber. Into the Wild features two already-released singles: “Easier,” which was released June 23, and “Mic Drop.”



[embedded content]

Manic Drive has been delivering pop rock hits since their debut in 2007, collaborating with well-known Christian act Kevin Max of dc Talk fame and Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch. They have spent the past few years touring in support of their chart topping 2014 studio record VIP.

You can keep up with Manic Drive by following them on Facebook and Twitter or by visiting them at manicdrive.com.