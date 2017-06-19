Manic Drive to Release New Single June 23

Manic Drive has announced that they will be releasing a new single this Friday, June 23. The new song is titled “Easier,” and is available to preorder on iTunes now.



The song has already made its debut on stage as Manic Drive has performed at a handful of festivals, following up their April Into the Wild tour. The duo, comprised of brothers Shawn and Michael Cavallo, has been working with producer Oh, Hush! on new tunes for several months now. There’s no official word on when to expect a full length follow-up to 2014’s VIP, but the release of “Easier” is a good indicator that more is on the way soon.



You can preorder the single here. Make sure you follow Manic Drive on facebook, instagram and twitter to help them spread the word.