Marc Martel Launches Kickstarter For Duo of New EPs

Fans eager for new material from the industry’s most illustrious Freddie Mercury vocal doppelganger, Marc Martel, are finally getting their wish granted. This week Martel took to social media to announce that he’s launched a kickstarter campaign to fund not one but two new EPs.

Asking for $20,000 and providing a breakdown of where the money will go, Martel went on to say that one EP will be a covers EP, and the other will be a Christmas EP. The Christmas EP will be a follow-up to a previous Christmas EP released during the Christmas season in 2016, The Silent Night EP. That EP saw Martel achieve some unexpected radio love for his rendition of “What Child is This.”

Should the EPs be funded, Martel would be looking at an October release for at least the Christmas EP, just in time to capture some yuletide love from the holiday season. On Wednesday, Martel also announced that CCM powerhouse Tiffany Arbuckle Lee (better known as Plumb) would be joining him on a duet for a new rendition of the song “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.” You can see a video of the two singing together here.

Like many artists who take to kickstarter to fund a project, Martel is offering some unique goodies for fans who pledge at a higher tier. For example, if you have 10 grand to spare, you can book Marc for a personal concert. Other unique offerings include recording an exclusive cover song of the listener’s choice, being put on the mailing list this year for the Martel family Christmas card and a personal phone call from Martel himself. The project has until July 25 to be fully funded. It currently sits at just under 25% as of this writing.

“In supporting me in this project, not only do you make it possible for me to hire super-talented people to create the music with me, but you also get to come along for the ride,” Martel shared with his fans. “I’ve grown so much as a singer over the last couple years, and I’m excited to try some new vocal sounds and styles on a few choice covers, and of course more Christmas music.”

Martel spent over a decade as one of the co-vocalists of the critically acclaimed Canadian band, Downhere, and then went on to head the Queen Extravaganza due to his uncanny vocal resemblance to the late Freddie Mercury. He has since released several solo projects. It remains to be seen what tracks might be included on these new projects, but fans willing to pledge the higher tiers might just get a say. Be part of the next release and check out his kickstarter today here.