Marc Martel Partners with Just Dance to Replicate ‘Footloose’

Marc Martel, solo artist and former lead singer of award-winning rock band Downhere, has announced that his vocals will be showcased in the popular video game Just Dance 2018.

This is the second year in a row he has been asked to provide vocals for the game, according to the post on his official Facebook page. “This time, NOT a Queen song,” he explained, referencing his on and off role as frontman for the official Queen tribute band. “For Just Dance 2018, I have once again partnered with [producer] Steve Ouimette to accurately replicate as close as humanly possible a tune that for 3 decades has been commanding folks to kick off their Sunday shoes and get jiggy wid it: ‘Footloose,'” Marc Martel said in the post.

The challenging process of replicating a well-known classic like “Footloose” was also discussed in the status update. Said Martel, “I come in and mimic phrase-by-phrase every word, inflection, accent of the original performance. It’s painstaking work, but quite satisfying in the end when you compare the two.” The game will be released on October 24, in time for the holiday season, making for an ideal gift. Fans can listen to the song in advance below.



[embedded content]

Since announcing their hiatus in 2013, Marc Martel has gone on to enjoy success replicating the sounds of Queen in The Queen Extravaganza, as well as through his original solo work. Most recently, Marc Martel shared a behind-the-scenes look at a music video shoot with Plumb for the upcoming single “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” from the first of two upcoming EPs.

Keep up with Marc Martel by following him on Facebook, Twitter or visiting his website. Fans can also catch him live in concert with Plumb, Steven Curtis Chapman and We Are Messengers on the K-LOVE Christmas tour.