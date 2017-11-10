Marc Martel Set to Release ‘The First Noel’ EP November 24th

Known for his astonishing Freddie Mercury-esque vocals, for fronting his previous band, Downhere, and now as a member of the official Queen tribute, The Queen Extravaganza, Marc Martel will release The First Noel EP (Marc Martel Music). The First Noel EP, the second in his special solo series of Christmas music, officially releases Nov. 24 and will be available at MarcMartelMusic.com, Amazon, iTunes, and at all of his shows during the holiday season.

The First Noel EP was co-produced by Ben Shive (Dave Barnes, Ellie Holcomb, Colony House, MercyMe) and features six classics such as “The Christmas Song,” “Mary Did You Know” (feat. Buddy Greene), as well as the title song. Martel also offers stunning renditions of “Ave Maria” and “The Hallelujiah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”

“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” (feat. Plumb) is also featured on the EP. A music video will debut tomorrow on Sirius/XM’s The Message Facebook page.

The First Noel EP is the follow-up to his debut of holiday music selections, 2016’s The Silent Night EP, which was quickly touted as “an instant classic for the holidays.” A fan of Martel also shared, “in the littered halls of Christmas music, Marc offers a ‘simple’ and intensely beautiful collection of classic Christmas spirit.”

Marc Martel will be sharing many songs from both The First Noel EP and The Silent Night EP live when he joins the K-LOVE Christmas Tour this season. Now in its 6th year, the 19-city tour will kick off the weekend of Thanksgiving on Saturday, November 25 in Little Rock, AR and will wrap at New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre Sunday, December 17. Martel will join fellow artists Steven Curtis Chapman, Plumb, and We Are Messengers on the tour, and tickets are on sale now. For the most updated tour schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit KLOVEChristmasTour.com.