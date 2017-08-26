Marcus Dawson Returns with New Single

Preacher/Gospel artist Marcus Dawson is back with new music. Dawson is looking to make a splash with the release of his latest single “I Believe,” which hit all digital music retailers yesterday. “I Believe” is the follow up to Dawson’s chart-topping EP “Oxygen,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart in 2014.

The new single comes almost two years to the date that Dawson lost his brother to a rare form of cancer. Struggling with his faith, he got up to preach the following Sunday and the words of the song started to flow from his mouth: “I believe you’re still a healer and you can perform miracles, I believe you can deliver and you will provide all my needs.”

The singer-songwriter hopes to encourage and restore faith all across the world with the brand new single. Click here to follow him on Facebook for continued updates or visit his website at www.MarcusDawson.net.

