Marvin Sapp Launches New Album ‘Close,’ Available for Pre-Order Now

Award-winning icon Marvin Sapp is releasing CLOSE, his much-anticipated new album, sharing an uplifting potent message with listeners of encouragement, love, and strength through challenging times on the 10-track album. Unveiling the album’s cover and now available for pre-order CLOSE marks Sapp’s 11th solo album, and is scheduled to be released on September 29th, 2017 with his hit single “Close” available now as an instant grat track, and additional new songs to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

RELATED Marvin Sapp Launches New Single ‘Close’

The multiple GRAMMY® nominated, 22-time Stellar Award-winning Gospel superstar, songwriter, producer, and pastor teams up with frequent collaborator Aaron Lindsey on the production, leading into a new season for his global music ministry with a fresh perspective, reflection on faith, and more for the devoted father of three. Featuring the lead single “Close,” Sapp’s acclaimed voice soars across the[…]