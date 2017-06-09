Marvin Sapp Launches New Single ‘Close’

Acclaimed Gospel icon Marvin Sapp provides a reason to celebrate, as the multiple GRAMMY® nominated, 22-time Stellar Award-winning superstar releases much-anticipated new music, with the new single “Close”. A guiding force and unparalleled vocal powerhouse in Gospel, Sapp’s revered voice on “Close” encourages listeners to stay steadfast and strong when facing turbulent times in life. It is a powerful reminder that victory is close in God’s plan.

Revealing the new single with a new lyric video and available on all digital music providers now, “Close” will be released to radio beginning June 9th. Following his chart-topping hit album You Shall Live “Close” is the lead single from Marvin Sapp’s new album called CLOSE with Sapp partnering again with longtime producer Aaron Lindsey to craft the title song,[…]