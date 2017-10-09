Matt Hammitt Begins ‘Made For More’ Facebook Live Series, First Episode Tonight with Tim Timmons

Tonight Matt Hammitt will take to Facebook Live with special guest Tim Timmons for the first episode of his brand new “Made For More” series.

The former Sanctus Real lead singer shared a preview of what to expect from the series on Facebook this morning: “My guest will be the the amazing Tim Timmons and we’ll be discussing how you were made for more in your life. Music, talk, Q&A, and more.” In a promo video Matt shared last week, he also promised that he would be playing a brand new song tonight on the episode.



This isn’t the first time Hammitt and Timmons have teamed up for a project, as Matt was recently featured on Tim’s brand new kids project Who I Am on a song called “The Name of Jesus.” Check out our recent interview with Tim here to read more about how the two started working together.

In addition to the Facebook Live series, Matt just announced the pre-order for his brand new album. He took to social media recently to share the news: “NEW MUSIC AVAILABLE! Hey friends, BIG day in the Hammitt household. We’re closing on a house and my new album is up for Pre-order today. Super excited! Thanks for all the prayers and support and hey if you’re in the neighborhood and want to lift some boxes I’ll buy you a Dr. Pepper and tacos.” The follow-up to January’s single “Tears,” this will be Matt’s second solo full-length release and his first since leaving Sanctus Real in 2015. Click here to pre-order the album and instantly receive three new songs.

Follow Matt on Facebook here for continued updates and make sure to tune in tonight at 7pm CST for the “Made For More” Facebook Live.