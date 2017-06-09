Matt Maher Debuts New Single ‘Your Love Defends Me’

Eight-time GRAMMY® nominated artist Matt Maher is debuting a new song today, “Your Love Defends Me.” It is available now at all digital outlets and streaming providers click here and below to watch the official lyric video. The single has been released to radio and will be impacting on June 23rd with stations already jumping on board. Corey Mann from 96.9 WHPZ, South Bend said upon hearing the single, “Matt Maher lends a musical maturity to our playlist. I feel like I’m in church when it starts off just with Matt, then more and more people chime-in, and I think our radio audience will do the same thing once they hear the song more and more.”

“This song comes out of Psalm 91, and the idea of God being not a refuge, but our ONLY refuge.[…]