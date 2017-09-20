Matt Maher Releasing New Album ‘Echoes’ September 29th

Eight-time GRAMMY® nominated artist Matt Maher will be releasing his sixth studio album titled Echoes (Essential/Sony) on September 29. The album is now available for pre-order with two instant downloads, the radio single, “Your Love Defends Me” along with the track “What A Friend.”

Echoes is a collection of declarations in the midst of dealing with human suffering. After writing most of the songs for the record, Maher lost his father, and the album took on a new meaning that was more personal. In his own moment of loss, Maher found himself processing his grief from the truths and declarations in the new songs.

“For me this is an album of a declaration responding to the dilemma of suffering,” shares Maher. “I had to formulate my own echo. I had to decide if I[…]