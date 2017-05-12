Matthew Parker Releases ‘Adventure Deluxe Edition’

DRÖM and DREAM Records are proud to release the Deluxe Edition of Matthew Parker‘s album titled Adventure.

Parker, who saw his first single, “Adventure” rise to #3 on the Hot AC / CHR chart, also received his first WE LOVE Award, the “BPM Award”, in February. His current single, “Never Giving Up On You” is about to hit the top 15 Hot AC / CHR chart after only 4 weeks at radio. Known for his fresh approach to music, Matthew is also known as an amazing producer, producing his own albums. The Adventure (Deluxe Edition) features two new songs: “Never Giving Up On You” and “I Won’t Look Back” along with an “Adventure Acoustic Medley” and a remix of “Adventure” by DRÖM producer, Toxic Emotion.

“There’s always time for another adventure, ain’t that right? I’ve had such a blast putting out ‘Adventure‘ this past October and seeing the response to it, so when I made these brand new tunes on the Deluxe Edition, I just couldn’t wait for y’all to hear them! I’ve had so much fun making these songs and trying to make tunes that’ll really make you dance and sing along and turn up the bass. I’m really proud of these songs and I hope they will touch your mind, your heart, your soul, and maybe even the souls of your dancing shoes.” – Matthew Parker



[embedded content]

Adventure Deluxe Edition track listing:

1. Adventure

2. Ghost

3. Unstoppable (feat. Micah Ariss)

4. I Ain’t Got No Money (feat. Spencer Kane)

5. Down In Flame

6. Heaven Calling

7. Night Sky

8. Remember Me (feat. Tristan Peace)

9. System Victim (feat. HillaryJane)

10. Spark (feat. Rapture Ruckus)

11. Gone

12. Dynasy (feat. Cash Hollistah)

13. Tidal Wave (feat. Micah Ariss)

14. Fly (feat. Twilight Meadow)

15. My Love

16. Never Giving Up On You

17. I Won’t Look Back

18. Adventure (Toxic Emotion Remix)

19. Adventure Acoustic Medley

You can follow Matthew Parker on Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, Instagram and YouTube.