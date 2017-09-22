Matthew West Drops Critically Lauded ‘All In’ Today

All In, the newest from four-time GRAMMY® nominee Matthew West, is available worldwide today. The 14-track release includes West’s hit single, “Broken Things,” which quickly became a radio favorite, and already sits at No. 2 on Christian Airplay and AC Indicator charts.

Since 2009, West has received well over 40,000 stories from people around the world with several tracks from All In dedicated to their stories of battling cancer, overcoming addiction and more. Now, for the first time in several years, the new album also contains songs that heavily reflect the personal stories of West and his desire to go “all in” in every area of his life including faith, family and relationships.

Critics are applauding his personal tone with LifeWay’s HomeLife sharing “(All In) reminds us why West is one of Christian music’s most astute lyricists,” and New Release Today describing the album as “Carefully crafted by a writer who doesn’t shy away from baring his heart and allowing a refreshing authenticity to invade his music.” Called “an undeniable success and great achievement,” by The Christian Beat, Patheos adds that “whether a listener is contemplating the big questions of faith or needing encouragement in their life…there’s something there for everyone.” In support of his eighth album, West is releasing a string of acoustic and lyric videos supporting tracks on the record.

Earlier in the week, West earned his second ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year award. He also earned three ASCAP most-performed song awards for his own chart-topping single, “Mended,” as well as “One Step Away,” recorded by Casting Crowns and “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again,” recorded by Danny Gokey. A tenured songwriter, West has over 100 songwriting credits to his name for artists in multiple genres. Music Row recently sat down with him to dive more into his musical journey, and describes his latest effort as “turning his songwriting talents on his own story, and in the process, crafting his most personal album to date.”



His headlining “All In” Tour began its nationwide trek with a sold-out show in Houston last night. The 30+ city tour, which also features Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Award winner for New Artist of the Year (2016) Jordan Feliz and special guest Leanna Crawford, will travel throughout the Midwest, North, South and Southeast, hitting markets such as San Antonio, TX, Des Moines, IA, and Lakeland, FL. For the latest tour schedule, visit www.MatthewWest.com.