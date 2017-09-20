Matthew West Named Christian Music Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP Awards

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) honored the songwriters and publishers of Christian music’s most performed songs of the past year at the 39th annual ASCAP Christian Music Awards on Tuesday, September 19th, at the Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. The evening was hosted by ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, ASCAP President and Chairman Paul Williams, Executive Vice President of Membership John Titta and Vice President of Nashville Membership Michael Martin, before an audience of distinguished songwriters, Christian music stars and music industry leaders.

Top honors were awarded to the following

· ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year Matthew West

· ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter-Artist of the Year Joel Smallbone (of For King & Country)

· ASCAP Christian Music Song of the Year “The River,” written by Colby Wedgeworth, published by[…]