Matthew West’s Latest ‘All In’ Impacts Multiple Billboard Charts

Four-time GRAMMY® nominee Matthew West dropped his newest album on Friday, Sept. 22. Since its release, All In has impacted multiple Billboard Charts, securing the No. 2 position on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, while also charting at No. 16 on the Billboard Digital Albums chart and No. 20 on the Billboard Top Albums chart, securing a spot on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. The 14-track release includes West’s hit single, “Broken Things,” which quickly became a radio favorite, and is currently at No. 2 on Christian Airplay and AC Indicator charts.

The success of the album comes shortly after West received his second award for ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year. He also earned three ASCAP most-performed song awards for his own chart-topping single, “Mended,” as well as “One Step Away,” recorded by Casting Crowns and “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again,” recorded by Danny Gokey. A tenured songwriter, West has over 100 songwriting credits to his name for artists in multiple genres. CCM Magazine praises West’s latest effort, describing it as “from one of the best artists around who can deliver the most rhythmic and catchiest of melodies and hooks, Matthew West truly has gone all in for this latest LP.”

His headlining “All In” Tour began its nationwide trek with a sold-out show in Houston and has continued the trend, selling out major markets including Baltimore, MD and Naples, FL. The 30+ city tour, which also features Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Award winner for New Artist of the Year (2016) Jordan Feliz and special guest Leanna Crawford, will travel throughout the Midwest, North, South and Southeast. For the latest tour schedule, visit www.MatthewWest.com.