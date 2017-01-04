Matty Mullins Signs with BEC Recordings

Today Matty Mullins and BEC Recordings announced that they will be partnering on the release of Matty Mullins’ sophomore solo album, due out this spring.

The first single from the project, “Unstoppable” (featuring Jordan Feliz), can be heard now on Air1 radio. The album’s title and release date will be announced in the days ahead. Matty shared his excitement on his facebook page, saying “SO excited to announce that I signed with BEC Recordings & will be releasing a brand new solo album this Spring!” BEC shared similar feelings of excitement.

Matty Mullins’ first solo project, a self-titled album, released in 2014 with Rise Records. Matty Mullins is best known as the lead singer for hardcore giant Memphis May Fire, who recently released their fifth full length studio album This Light I Hold to critical acclaim. He has shared before that his solo side project allows him to embrace Christian pop, an area of music that has influenced him since childhood.

To follow Matty Mullins as he prepares to release his second solo album, follow him on facebook, twitter and instagram.