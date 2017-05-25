Memphis May Fire Release Confessional Music Video for ‘That’s Just Life’

Memphis May Fire, the hardcore giant fronted by Matty Mullins, has released a confession-style music video for their song “That’s Just Life.” The song appears on last year’s album This Light I Hold.



Using the familiar convention of confessional cardboard signs, the black and white video features participants in widely varying places in life sharing their struggles. Matty Mullins walks alone through abandoned neighborhoods singing the heartfelt song, and eventually holds up a sign signaling a shift towards hope. You can watch the music video below.



[embedded content]

This song and music video are one of the most obvious instances of Matty Mullins implementing his personal faith to impact Memphis May Fire’s mainstream heavy music audience. Themes of hope and redemption through struggles define his most recent solo release Unconditional, but are evident more subtly through Memphis May Fire’s work as well.



To keep up with Matty Mullins and all of his projects, you can find him on facebook, twitter and instagram.