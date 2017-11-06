‘MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North Live’ to Bring Award-Winning Lineup to 20+ Markets in Early 2018

Topping a celebrated year for multi-platinum selling MercyMe, the chart-toppers announced that they will be uniting with fellow GMA Dove Award winners Tenth Avenue North for the aptly titled “MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North Live” Tour at the start of next year. Over 20 markets along the East and Midwest are among the routing which will run February through April. Tickets for “MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North Live” will go on sale Friday, November 10. Visit www.MercyMe.org for the latest information.

MercyMe are closing 2017 on a high note with the wrapping of their successful headlining “Lifer Tour,” three GMA Dove Award wins including the Artist of the Year title and their sixth American Music Award (AMA) nomination. Much of the fanfare stems from their most recent No. 1 album LIFER which debuted earlier this year, and includes “Even If” which dominated the Billboard and Mediabase radio charts with a 19-week streak at No. 1 and the movement-infused “Happy Dance.”



The much-anticipated new movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” a true story based on the life Bart Millard who wrote the mega-hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father to cancer, opens in theaters March 16, 2018.

“MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North Live”

2 ​/​ 16 ​ ​ West Lafayette,​ IN

2 ​/​ 17 ​ ​ Columbus,​ OH

2 ​/​ 18 ​ ​ Saginaw,​ MI

2 ​/​ 22 ​ ​ Corpus Christi,​ TX

2 ​/​ 23 ​ ​ Sugar Land,​ TX

2 ​/​ 24 ​ ​ Grand Prairie​,​ TX

2 ​/​ 25 ​ ​ Cedar Park,​ TX

3 ​/​ 1 ​ ​ Johnson City​,​ TN

3 ​/​ 2 ​ ​ ​ ​ Atlanta,​ GA

3 ​/​ 3 ​ ​ Birmingham​,​ AL

3 ​/​ 4 ​ ​ ​ ​ Nashville,​ TN

3 ​/​ 8 ​ ​ Lowell,​ MA

3 ​/​ 9 ​ ​ Wilkes-Barre​,​ PA

3 ​/​ ​ 10 ​ ​ Philadelphia​,​ PA

3 ​/​ 11 ​ ​ Newark,​ NJ

4 ​/​ 5 ​ ​ Omaha​,​ NE

4 ​/​ 6 ​ ​ Tulsa,​ OK

4 ​/​ 7 ​ ​ Saint Charles ,​ MO

4 ​/​ 8 ​ ​ Grand Rapids​,​ MI

4 ​/​ 12 ​ ​ Des Moines,​ IA

4 ​/​ 13 ​ Minneapolis​,​ MN

4/​ 14 ​ Duluth,​ MN

4 ​/​ 15 ​ Sioux Falls​,​ SD

LIFER is available at iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play, Cracker Barrel, LifeWay and more.